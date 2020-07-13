EASLEY — Waymon Eustus Knox, 89, husband of the late Patsy Ann Masters Knox, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020.

Born in Pickens County, he was a son of the late Frank and the late Grace Waldrop Knox.

Mr. Knox proudly served our country with the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He retired from Daniel Construction Co. and founded Knox Pest Control, Inc. Above all, Mr. Knox loved his family and customers, and was known to many as "Papa Waymon".

Mr. Knox loved water skiing, country western dancing, and crappie fishing. He was an avid Clemson fan and an advisor to all.

Surviving are his two sons; Jeff Knox (Cindy) of Easley, and Mitch Knox (Allison) of Greenville; two daughters, Tammy Chapman of Easley, and Penny Nivens (Don) of Easley; 11 grandchildren, Jennifer Lewis, Brooke Henderson, Danielle Knox, Nathan Rice, Matthew Chapman, Alexis Nivens, Trey Nivens, Kari Ballew, Cameron Knox, Kenli Knox, and Kali Knox; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; his little sister, Connie Jones of Easley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife of 61 years, he was predeceased by a granddaughter, Ashley Maria Knox; four brothers, Hawood Knox, Junior Knox, Kenny Knox, and Jack Knox; and three sisters, Iris Knox, Evangeline Oliver, and Evelyn Allen.

Due to the COVID-19 Crisis, a private funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown with burial to follow in Westview Cemetery in Easley.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Upstate Warrior Solution, 3 Caledon Court, Suite A-2, Greenville, SC 29615.