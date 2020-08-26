EASLEY — It is with great sadness that the family of Wayne Scott Bonge announce his passing on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 at the age of 63.

Wayne will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Nancy; children, Mandy Creasman (Chris) of Easley, Dr. Mollie Duke (Josh) of Ankeny, Iowa; grandchildren, Parker Creasman, Gracie Creasman, Maddie Duke, and Bryson Duke; brother, Bruce Bonge; and beloved dog, Barley.

Wayne was predeceased by his parents, Kenneth and Frances Miller Bonge.

The family will host a memorial service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pickens County Humane Society, 500 Five Forks Road, Liberty, SC, 29657.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Condolences may be expressed online by visiting RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory – Powdersville Road, Easley.