LIBERTY — Wayne H. Swords, 78, of 268 Cherokee Drive, passed on to his heavenly home, Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Born in Liberty, he was the son of the late Thomas Earl and Alma Revis Swords. He retired from BellSouth after 38 years of service. Wayne was a longtime loyal member and Past Master of Tate Masonic Lodge #292, A.F.M. and he served two terms as Mayor of Norris from 1968-1972.

He was also a member of First Baptist Church of Norris for 55 years. He loved serving the Lord and served in many different roles over the years including as a deacon and treasurer. He was also a faithful servant of the Lord on many different mission trips over the years representing Norris in many different places, especially in Cumberland, Ky., as Campers on Mission. He also served with the S.C. Baptist Convention with disaster relief.

Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Janie Maw Swords of the home; a son, Andy Swords and his wife Heather of Liberty; a sister, Sherrill Henderson and her husband Larry of Liberty; a brother in law, Melvin Maw of Central; a grandson, Nathan Swords and his wife Kasey of Liberty; a granddaughter, Emileigh Swords of Liberty; two great-grandchildren, Scout and Hudson Swords of Liberty; several nieces and nephews; and his very special friend and companion, Ellie.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister in law LeRay Maw.

Due to the current health crisis concerning COVID19 and CDC guidelines for social distancing, a private memorial service will be held First Baptist Church of Norris. Burial will be at Liberty Memorial Gardens.

A recorded video of the service will be available Tuesday, April 21, 2020 by visiting www.libertymortuary.com Please visit his tribute wall and simply click on the video link. You may also leave a condolence to the family there as well.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Club 180 Ministries, PO Box 561/716 School Road Cumberland, KY 40823 or First Baptist Church of Norris Mission Team, PO Box 130 Norris, SC 29667

Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.