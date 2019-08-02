EASLEY — Wendell Floyd Collins, 60, husband of Sandra Wooten Collins, passed away July 27, 2019 at his home.

Born in Pickens County, S.C., he was the son of Margaret Blackston Collins and the late Walter Floyd Collins.

He retired from General Electric, Gas Turbine Division after 30 years of service. His battle with Parkinson's led him to being a part of Rock Steady Boxing of Greenville.

Wendell was a faithful member of Rock Springs Baptist Church.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of 39 years and his mother, are his children, Wesley Collins and his wife Cortnee, and Carey Bryson and her husband Brad; his sisters, Gail McCachren and her husband Rob, and Tammie Collins; and his grandchildren, Davis, Brayden, and Breanna Bryson; and Avaree, Adi Mcrea, and Mila Collins.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Rock Springs Baptist Church. Burial followed in the church cemetery.

The family received friends Monday, July 29, 2019 at Robinson Funeral Home, Powdersville Road.

Flowers are accepted, or memorials may be made to Greenville Area Parkinson's Society, 40 John McCarroll Way, Greenville, SC 29607.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com, or in person at Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road, which is assisting the family.