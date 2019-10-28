LIBERTY — Wilbur Morris "Bill" Harris, Jr., 76, of Flower Lane, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.

Born on Oct. 17, 1943 in Greenville County, he was a son of the late Wilbur Morris Harris, Sr. and Ruby Mae McAbee Harris.

Mr. Harris was a former employee of Mayfair Mills, Glenwood Division. He enjoyed Rock Collecting, Gold Panning, Hunting and Fishing. He proudly served his country, in the US Army, during the Vietnam War where he was awarded several medals, including a Purple Heart.

Surviving are his wife, Barbara Jean Fox Harris; a brother, Furman Luther Harris of Liberty; and his special dog, Leroy.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Tommy James Harris.

The family will receive friends Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 from 12:30-1:45 p.m. at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, with a service to follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Flowers will be accepted.

The family will be at their respective homes.

