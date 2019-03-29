EASLEY — Mr. William "Bill" Eugene Cantrell, Sr., 84, husband of Nancy Davis Cantrell, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019.

Born in Pickens County, a son of the late John Lorn Cantrell and the late Lanty Lesley Cantrell, Mr. Cantrell retired from Woodside Mill-Easley with over thirty years of service and was a member of Zion United Methodist Church.

Bill had a love for the outdoors and nature where he spent his time fishing.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of 53 years, are a son, William E. "Chip" Cantrell, Jr. (Teresa) of Anderson; a daughter, Shana Cantrell Park (George) of Greenville; a brother, Jim Cantrell (Jane) of Easley; a sister, Martha Ann Hawkins (K.D.) of Easley; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. In addition to his parents, Mr. Cantrell was predeceased by a brother, Dean Cantrell.

Graveside services were Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, Easley.

The family received friends immediately following the service at the graveside.

The family is at the home.

Memorials may be made to the Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 574 Sheriff Mill Road, Easley, SC 29642; or the , 301 University Ridge, Suite 5850, Greenville, SC 29601.

