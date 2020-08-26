EASLEY — William Lewis "Dub" Fortner, 96, beloved husband of the late Margaret Elizabeth Brewer Fortner, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at his home.

Dub Fortner received his education at Easley High School. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II for 33 months, part of which time was spent overseas. He was discharged with the rank of sergeant. Upon his return home he was employed with the Easley Police Department. Once again Dub was called upon to serve his country during the Korean conflict for 15 months. He returned to the Easley Police Department where he assumed the rank of sergeant in charge of the traffic division. While employed there he attended numerous classes conducted by Georgia Tech, the FBI, and the Solicitor. In 1964, he received the Policeman of the Year Award which is given annually by the Easley Exchange Club.

Later he became employed by Alice Manufacturing Company as an overseer. Dub left Alice Manufacturing Company to work with the Pickens County Sheriff's Department as a deputy for three years. While a deputy, he graduated from the SC Criminal Justice Academy. In 1973 Dub was elected as Magistrate in Pickens County for the Easley Township area and served until his retirement in 1989. In 1977 he was appointed Associate Chief Judge for Pickens County where he also served through his retirement. Dub also volunteered for the Police Camp for underprivileged children.

He was a member of the Easley Fire Department as a volunteer fireman for 41 years, having served as Captain and Lieutenant of "A" Company, Recording Secretary and Chaplain. In 1979, Dub won the annual Citizenship Award from the South Carolina Fireman's Association. In 1989, he received Firefighter of the Year Award from the City of Easley Fire Department.

He was a Past Master of Bates Masonic Lodge 189, and served as Chaplain and was a member of the Scottish and York Rite, Hejaz Temple. In 1959, he received the Distinguished Service Award as Young Man of the Year.

Dub served on the Easley City Council in Ward One for four years. He was past president of the Fellowship Lions Club, Easley Jaycees, the Easley Century Club (two Years), and Easley Booster Club (two years) having worked with the Little League program through the Booster Club. He was Chairman of the Easley Jamboree for six years and is also a member of the American Legion and has served as a board member for the Easley Foothills Playhouse.

In other community activities, Dub has been on the Board of Directors at the YMCA, worked with Boy Scouts, and headed various community drives to help those in need. Dub served 38 years as Santa in local parades and in 1985 was presented an award for the Official Santa Claus of Easley from the Easley Chamber of Commerce.

He was a recipient of the Order of the Palmetto, the state's highest civilian award.

Dub Fortner was a member of the Easley First Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon, on the Board of Ushers, as Director and Counselor for the Royal Ambassadors, on the Benevolence Fund Committee and as Chairman of various committees. He was past president of the McCall Sunday School Class.

Surviving are his sons, Eddie Fortner (Clysta) and Allan Fortner (Kristi), all of Easley; grandchildren, Nealy Fortner Boyd (Alex) of Greenville, Will Thomas Fortner and Leila K. Fortner; a great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Baker Boyd; and a niece, Ann Rogers Owens of Easley.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Edna Hunter, Frances Rogers, Nellie Hood, Estelle Fortner and Christelle Fortner; and a brother, J.C. Fortner.

