EASLEY — William "Freedie" Luther Freeman, III, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, passed into eternal rest on March 19, 2020. Born in Greenville, S.C., July 25, 1949, "Freedie" was a graduate of North Greenville Junior College and Carson-Newman College.

He began his 48-year textile management career in 1971 with Millikin and Co., where he worked for 12 years. During this time, he also served in the Army Reserves, 391st Engineers Division. He then became affiliated with Southern Weaving Company. At retirement he was working for VOA Canada, a division of Autoliv North America.

He served two terms as Board President of Smithfields Country Club, Easley, S.C. "Freedie" served on the Baptist Healthcare System Board of Trustees for 23 years. During that time, "Freedie" served 12 years on the Palmetto Health Board of Directors where he was elected Chairman of the Board for 2012 through 2013. He was presently serving as a member of the Prisma Health-Midlands Board of Directors. "Freedie" was respected for his leadership and commitment of service to others.

As a faithful 48-year member of First Baptist Church of Easley, S.C., he served on the usher team and was a member of the McCall Sunday School Class.

"Freedie" had a unique sense of humor, used many "Freedie-isms," was outgoing with a forthright manner and lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed golfing with his buddies, working in his yard, family beach trips, traveling, the Beach Boys and Hallmark movies, but most of all he loved and cherished time with his family.

Left to mourn his loss are his beloved wife of almost 50 years, Carolyn Slagle Freeman; daughters, Christa Brumfield (Adam) of Easley S.C. and Cayce Foster (Jeremy) of Liberty, S.C.; Grandchildren, Carter and Caroline Brumfield and Merritt and Sydney Foster. He is also survived by a loving brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Davina Freeman of Easley, S.C. Other extended family includes sister-in-laws Rebecca Sargeant (Stewart) of Biarge, France and Linda Casey (Dane) of Green Mountain, N.C.; four nephews and three nieces.

"Freedie" is predeceased by his parents, Reverend W.L. Freeman, Jr. and Louise Burgess Freeman. He is also predeceased by aunts and uncles, Garnet and Polly Barnes and Herbert and Gladys Freeman.

A special thank you is extended to Prisma Cancer Institute, Dr. Britt Boleman, McCall Hospice Home, and Doctors Bhansaly and Mansour of Prisma Health Easley. Also, a big thank you to all the friends and associates who offered support, love and prayers with texts, calls, cards, food, snacks and many encouraging words.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to First Baptist Church of Easley "For Generations to Come," 300 E. First Ave., Easley, SC 29640.

Based on the extraordinary circumstances currently surrounding the COVID-19 public health crisis, a celebration of life service will be scheduled and announced at a later date.

A private family service will be held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Robinson Funeral Home, Powdersville Rd., Easley, SC.