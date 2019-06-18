EASLEY — William Jerry Gibson, Sr., 71, husband of Sheila Wade Gibson, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019.

Born in Central, he was the son of the late Floyd L. and Martha Evatt Gibson.

Mr. Gibson was a United States Army Veteran having served during the Vietnam War. He was a retired Lieutenant Detective with the City of Easley Police Department and served 25 years as a volunteer firefighter and Investigator with the City of Easley Fire Department. Following retirement, he became a licensed Funeral Director and was currently employed with Robinson Funeral Home. He was a member of the Foothills Lodge #9 of the Fraternal Order of Police and Jones Avenue Baptist Church.

Known to his family as Pop, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. His greatest position in life was caring for the ones he loved.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of 50 years, are two sons, Billy Gibson and wife, Joy and Brian Gibson and wife, Susan all of Easley; four grandchildren, Katie, Leanna, Caroline and Griffin Gibson; nephews, Barry Bridges and Tim Massey; and special cousins, Rachel Stancil and Margaret Owens.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Roy G. Gibson, Mildred G. Canfield, Julius Gibson and Jimmy Massey.

Visitation was held Monday, June 17, 2019 at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown with the funeral service following at noon in the chapel officiated by the Reverend Larry Smith and Reverend Zach Shaw. Burial followed in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Central.

Honorary Escorts will be any attending former and current law enforcement officers or firefighters and members of the Foothills Lodge #9 of the Fraternal Order of Police.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Miracle Hill Children's Home, 117 Drummond Lane, Pickens, SC 29671 or the Burn Foundation of America, 3614 J. Dewey Gray Circle, Building C, Augusta, GA 30909.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley, which is assisting the family.