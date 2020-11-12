EASLEY — William David Gilstrap, 56, passed away on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.

Born in Greenville, he was a son of the late William Johnny Gilstrap and the late Mary Louise Camp Gilstrap. David was a graduate of Easley High School and a former Project Manager for Steel Clad, Inc. He enjoyed Clemson Football, NASCAR, and mountain biking.

Surviving are several aunts, cousins, and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at Robinson Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 2-2:45 p.m. at Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road.

