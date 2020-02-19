DACUSVILLE — William Earl "Bill" Handley, Jr., 83, of Pace Bridge Road, beloved husband of Jane Bradley Handley died in his sleep Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at his home in Dacusville, S.C.

Born on Oct. 18, 1936 in Sylacauga, Ala., he was a son of the late William Earl Handley, Sr. and Thelma Young Handley.

Bill was a graduate of Sylacauga High School Class of 1955. He was employed with Avondale Mills and Chemstrand/Monsanto Company for 33 years in Data Processing in Pensacola, Fla., Greenville, S.C., and St. Louis, Mo.

He was a member of Nine Forks Baptist Church and the Dacusville Lions Club. In his earlier years, Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, arrowhead hunting, golf, old cars and shrimping.

In addition to his wife of 62 years, Bill is survived by his beloved children, Liz McKinney (Tim), Becky Stovall (Walter) and Bill Handley (Teresa); grandchildren, Bryan McKinney, Erika Handley, and Megan Watt (Austin); great grandchildren, Lilie, Bryson, Payton, Ellie Mae, Liam and Hailey; sisters, Brenda Armstrong (Carl) and Carol Austin (Perry); nephews, Jim Armstrong (Debbie) and Matt Austin (Lea); a niece, Joy Lambert (Larry) of Sylacauga, Ala.; and extended family and friends in Alabama and Savannah, Tenn.

Bill was predeceased by his parents; a grandson, James; a great-grandson, T.J.; and a nephew, David Austin.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Nine Forks Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. A reception for family and friends will be held at the Dacusville Lions Club immediately following the burial.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Nine Forks Baptist Church, 3207 Earls Bridge Road, Easley, SC 29640 or the Dacusville Lions Club or the .

The family will be at the home.

