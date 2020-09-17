William McKinney

PICKENS — William C. "Bud" McKinney, Jr., age 78, husband of Nancy Carole Childs McKinney passed away Saturday August 29, 2020. He was the son of the late Laura Elizabeth Turner McKinney and William Courtney McKinney, Sr., and also a member of Crescent Hill Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, four sisters, Louise Davis, Dorothy Mulkey, Carolyn Lawson (Gene), Glenna Coleman (Steve), one brother, Donnie McKinney (Brenda) all of Pickens and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held was held Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Mr. McKinney was predeceased by his parents, one sister Betty Black, one brother Harold McKinney.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crescent Hill Baptist Church, 115 Crescent Hill Drive, Pickens, SC, 29671.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the McKinney family.