EASLEY — William DeWitt Moseley, 81, of Easley, S.C., went to be with his Lord, Monday Dec. 30, 2019. Born in Wauchula, Fla., he is the son of the late Luke and Mildred Groff Moseley and husband of Barbara Moseley.

Bill and his wife served as missionaries for 20 years in Brazil and 10 years in Central Asia. He continued his ministry as pastor of various churches in the Upstate of South Carolina after retirement. He loved serving the Lord, and served until his last day.

Survivors include his wife Barbara and a son; Billy Moseley (Lynn) of Easley, two daughters; Liz Butler (Stu) of Anderson, and Becky Alonso (Tony) of Wuhan, China. William also leaves six grandchildren; Julianna Wolfla (Chris) of Greer, S.C., Maddy Butler of Greer, S.C., Caleb Alonso, of Wuhan, China, Autumn Moseley of Easley, Tori Alonso of Wuhan, China, Ashton Moseley of Easley and numerous relatives to share in his memory.

A visitation was held Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at Dillard Funeral Home. Services were held Saturday Jan. 4, 2020 at Cross Roads Baptist Church in Easley. Burial followed in the church cemetery.

The family request in lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to International Mission Board in Richmond, Va., or Elljean Baptist Church building fund in Pickens, S.C.

Online condolences may be sent to www.dillardfunerals.com.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Moseley family.