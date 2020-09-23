William Ramey

EASLEY — William Curtis Ramey, Sr., 84, of Easley, husband to Emma Louise Ramey for 62 years, passed away Sept. 16, 2020.

Born in Easley, he was the son of the late William Anderson Ramey and Mamie Summers Ramey. Mr. Ramey was a member of Blue Ridge View Baptist Church and retired from Alice Manufacturing. He helped start and was a member of Dacusville Volunteer Fire Department for 10 years.

He is survived by his loving wife, Louise Ramey; sons, Wayne Ramey (Renee) of Pickens and William Curtis Ramey, Jr. (Kimberly) of Greer; daughters, Jan Davis (Vic) and Cindy Hendricks (Tim), both of Easley; grandchildren, Kayla Ramey, Chris Davis (Diana), Matthew Ramey (Kaitlyn), Shaune Ramey (Chelsea), Donavan Hendricks (Taylor), Brittney Ramey and Duncan Hendricks; great-grandchildren, Neveah Ramey, Levi Bagwell, Kallie Cummings, EmmaLee Davis and Kolton Ramey; brothers, Lewis Ramey, Mike Ramey (Geraldine) and Eugene Ramey; sisters, Nellie Moon, Dellie Bridges and Lou Ellen Dare.

Mr. Ramey was preceded in death by Frances Holbrooks, James Ramey, Jane Arnold, Etta Ramey and Thelma Gantt.

A graveside service was held at Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Easley. The family received friends following the service in the cemetery. Members of the Dacusville Volunteer Fire Department served as honorary pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Blue Ridge View Baptist Church, Building Fund, 745 Wolf Creek Road, Pickens, SC 29671.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley.