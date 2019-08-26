EASLEY — Life Celebration Services to honor the life of Mr. Ross will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. Burial with military honors will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Friday evening, Aug. 23, from 6-8 p.m. at the mortuary.

William Eugene "Bill" Ross, Jr., 67, of 203 Fish Camp Road, passed away peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Born in Manchester, N.H., he was the son of the late William E. Sr. and Betty Ruth Kinsey Ross. He was a United States Army Veteran of the Vietnam War and later retired from Duke Energy. He was the Rifle Coach for Easley High School NJROTC for 19 years, and was a member of the American Legion Post # 52 and the NRA.

Bill served others wholeheartedly and humbly in many capacities as a devoted member of Golden Grove Wesleyan Church.

Surviving are his wife of 43 years, Gail Satterfield Ross of the home; two daughters, Natasha Desrochers (Brad) of Elgin, and Rev. Sabrina Hudson (Rev. Steven) of Liberty; three sisters, Violet Overton of San Antonio, Texas, Betty Brown of Marshville, N.C., and Brenda Thompson of Liberty; seven grandchildren, Marie Rivers, Dillard Hudson, Liam Hudson, Gracen Hudson, Savannah Desrochers, Scott Bradley Desrochers III (Trey), and Jenny-Marie Desrochers; also surviving is his life long friend, Ricky Brooks of Liberty.

The family will be at their respective homes.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Golden Grove Wesleyan Church, 7997 Moorefield Memorial Hwy, Liberty, SC 29657 or EHS NJROTC Booster Club, 305 Wild Wing Way Easley, SC 29642.

