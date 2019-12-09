PICKENS — William D Rowland, 64, passed away on Saturday Nov. 16, 2019 in Pickens. Born in Pickens, S.C., he is the son of the late Woodrow Rowland and Katherine Grimes.

William loved hunting, fishing, camping, and anything related to the outdoors. He also proudly served his country in the United States Army.

Survivors include sons, Will David Rowland and Jeffrey Burns and a brother Patrick Wilson Rowland.

He was predeceased by daughters Catherine Elizabeth Rowland and Angela Marie Rowland and a brother Wade Lee Rowland.

A graveside service will be held at Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at 1 p.m. with military honors. The family wishes to thank the Pickens County Veterans Affairs office for all their support and assistance.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the family.