William VanDaele

Service Information
Liberty Mortuary
30 South Palmetto Street
Liberty, SC
29657
(864)-843-9211
Obituary
CLEMSON — William Victor VanDaele, 73, of 107 Folger Street, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at Dominion Senior Living.

Born in Armada, Mich., he was a son of the late Victor and Barbara Jay VanDaele. He was a graduate of Michigan State University and later retired from Wickes Agriculture.

Surviving are two sons, Paul VanDaele of Clemson, and Mike VanDaele and his wife Joy of Clemson; a sister, Vici Pierce of Emmett, Michigan; a brother, Lou VanDaele of Des Moines, Iowa; two grandchildren, Emma and Sarah VanDaele.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Todd William VanDaele and a brother, Bob VanDaele.

No services are planned at this time. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.
Published in The Pickens Sentinel from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
