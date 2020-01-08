CLEMSON — William Victor VanDaele, 73, of 107 Folger Street, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at Dominion Senior Living.

Born in Armada, Mich., he was a son of the late Victor and Barbara Jay VanDaele. He was a graduate of Michigan State University and later retired from Wickes Agriculture.

Surviving are two sons, Paul VanDaele of Clemson, and Mike VanDaele and his wife Joy of Clemson; a sister, Vici Pierce of Emmett, Michigan; a brother, Lou VanDaele of Des Moines, Iowa; two grandchildren, Emma and Sarah VanDaele.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Todd William VanDaele and a brother, Bob VanDaele.

No services are planned at this time.