EASLEY — William "Bill" Jackson Welborn Jr. died Sunday June 21, 2020 at home.

Born March 27, 1938 in Greenville, S.C., he was the son of the late William Jackson Welborn and his wife Graham Arrington Welborn. Bill was married almost 60 years to Elizabeth "Beth" Poe Henderson Welborn.

Bill graduated with Honors from Sewanee Military Academy and later graduated from Davidson College. He took great joy in his family and in serving his church for many years. His family includes wife; sons, Jack Welborn III (Lesa) and Graham Welborn (Cheryl); daughter, Elizabeth Gould (Michael); grandchildren: Alison White (Jason), Katie Hagan (Will), Jessica Wellington (Geoff), Arrington Watson (Ben), Christopher Mura (Erin), Gray Welborn, Jackson Welborn, Benjamin Gould, Nicholas Gould, and Anna Beth Gould; great-grandchildren: Wilkins, Rollins and Kip White; Wells and Page Watson; and a sister, Anne W. Greene.

He is preceded in death by his second son, Tom Welborn; and a sister, Mary Page Sims.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church, 4500 SC-86 Easley, SC 29642.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory-Downtown, Easley.