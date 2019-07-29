SIX MILE — Funeral services to honor Bill's life will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow at Six Mile Church of God of Prophecy. The family received friends Friday evening at the mortuary.

William Charlie "Bill" Whitaker, 92, of 679 Smith Memorial Highway, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in DeLand, Fla., he was a son of the late Richard Whitaker and Lucy Mae Whitaker Bruce.

He retired from Bolding Brothers Exxon and attended Fellowship Community Church.

Mr. Whitaker was a United States Navy veteran of World War II.

Surviving are his wife of 71 years, Edna Stephens Whitaker of the home; a daughter, Gail Hughes (Steve) of Liberty; a son, Carl Whitaker (Sharon) of Six Mile; a brother, Paul Whitaker of Charleston; five grandchildren, Kamie Duncan (Scott) of Easley, Kyle Whitaker of Charlotte, and Karla Hughes, Kim Hughes, and Craig Hughes all of Liberty; also surviving are several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

The family will be at the home of Carl and Sharon Whitaker, 694 Smith Memorial Highway, Central SC 29630.

In lieu of flowers memorials are requested to Open Arms Hospice, 1836 W. Georgia Road, Simpsonville SC 29680.

Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.