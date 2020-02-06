EASLEY — Mr. William "Bill" Yates, 77, husband of Jean Baker Yates, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.

Bill was born in Cleveland, Ohio. He retired as a fixer from the Estes Plant and was a member of Brushy Creek Baptist Church, Easley.

Bill loved fishing and was a skilled wood worker.

Surviving, in addition to his loving wife of 38 years, are stepson, David Patterson (Hazel) of Easley; granddaughter, Sheri Praxton (David) of Columbia; and two brothers, Jeff and Lindsey Pember.

A graveside service was held Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Pickens. Burial followed in the cemetery.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley.