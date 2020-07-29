PICKENS — Willie Mae Gilstrap, 99, of Pickens, wife of the late Joab Gilstrap, Jr., passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020.

Born in Pickens County, she was a daughter of the late William B. Gilstrap and Mamie Medlin Gilstrap.

Mrs. Gilstrap was retired from several retail stores and was a member of Elljean Baptist Church.

Surviving are her children, Alton Gilstrap (Linda) of Six Mile, Allen Gilstrap of Pickens, Carolyn G. Crane (John) of Pickens, and Karen G. Owens of Powdersville; grandchildren, William Gilstrap and Heather G. Hooper (Chad); great grandchildren, Ashley and Maddison Gilstrap, Morgan and C.J.; great-great grandchildren, Paisley, Emma and Taegan; sisters, Lucille Dillard and Nellie Lingerfelt both of Easley, Annie Barrett of Greenville; and a daughter-in-law, Susan Gilstrap of Easley.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a son, Arnold Ray Gilstrap; a grandson, Scotty Greer; sisters, Otis James, and Irene Alexander; and brothers, William "Bill "Gilstrap and Grady Gilstrap.

Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully ask that donations be made to Manna Health and Rehab, 716 E. Cedar Rock Street, Pickens, SC 29671 for the exceptional care they provided to Mrs. Gilstrap.

The family will be at their respective homes.