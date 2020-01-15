EASLEY — Willie Mae Roper, age 92, born in Greenville County, S.C., and daughter of the late John Seaborn Gilstrap and Vadie Simmons Gilstrap was called home on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.

She worked as a seamstress for a number of dedicated years with Swirl Industries.

Ms. Roper had a soft spot for the Clemson Tigers and was frequently seen in Death Valley cheering to the tiger rag. Ms. Roper was a sixty-five year member plus of Elljean Baptist Church. She loved to crochet, sew, put puzzles together and was a long time member of the Pickens Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star.

Surviving are daughter Kathy Powell (Larry) of Liberty, S.C., and two sons James Roper Jr. and Jeffrey Roper both from Easley, S.C.

Ms. Roper is survived by one sister Frances Sentell of Pickens, S.C. She is also survived by six loving grandchildren and 13 precious and adorable great-grandchildren.

Ms. Roper is predeceased by sisters Ruth Taylor and Mildred Seen and brother, Joe Gilstrap.

A graveside service was held at Hillcrest Memorial Park Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Gideons International Processing Center, POB 97251, Washington D.C. 20090-7251.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Roper family.

