PICKENS — Wilma Coleman Gillespie, 89, widow of Garth S. Gillespie, passed from this life Monday, March 23, 2020, in Pickens, S.C.

Born on Oct. 18, 1930, in Lowell, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Fred Coleman and Bertha McKinna Coleman. She was a member of Midway Baptist Church. She enjoyed her life as a homemaker, mother, and babysitter to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was happiest when her house was full.

In addition to her husband, Wilma was preceded in death by sisters, Louise Coleman, Sophia Pace and Ruth Morris; brother, Jim Coleman; son-in-law Gary Wortman and grandson Travis Wortman.

Surviving are her children, David Gillespie, Linda Wortman, John Gillespie, Sandy Gillespie (Barry Durham), Joan Williams (Mark), Robert Gillespie, Roger Gillespie (Linda), Kenneth Gillespie, Lisa Lewis (Mark), and Jeff Gillespie; and beloved sister, Betty Bowie (Charlton). In addition, she is survived by grandchildren, Brian Gillespie, Alan Gillespie, Andy Gillespie, Amy Quinn, Shannon Childress, Stacey Shaver, Jennifer Rogers, Savannah Gillespie, Delaney Gillespie, Samantha Davis, Shane Gillespie, Kyle Myers, Robert McKinney, and Anna Bryson; along with 22 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Pickens County Meals on Wheels, 349 Edgemont Avenue, Liberty, SC 29657.

The family would like to thank the caring staffs of The Woodlands at Furman Memory Care unit and Manna Rehabilitation for the love and attention given to Wilma.

The family will have a private graveside service for the safety of all concerned. A public memorial service will follow at a later date.

