PICKENS — Woodrow "Woody" Edwards Jr., 70, passed peacefully from this life Friday, May 10, 2019 at his home in Pickens.

Born in Hendersonville, N.C., he was the son of the late Woodrow and Dellnora Edwards and husband of Rosa Edwards.

Mr. Edwards was a carpenter by trade and of the Baptist faith. He cherished his family and was always willing to lend a helping hand to make life better for them. He sacrificed his own needs for the betterment of his family and others. His kind heart will live on in the memories he left behind.

Survivors include his wife Rosa of 52 years, three daughters; Nancy Hawkins (Hiawatha) of Easley, S.C., Lynn Chapman (Bobby) of Pickens, S.C., Rachel Rackley (Chris) of Pickens, one son; Robbie Neal (Charity) of Easley, S.C., two sisters; Mamie Blackwell (Luke) of Seneca, S.C., Minnie Bell Norris, Of Inman, S.C. Eight grandchildren; Honicka (Josh), Cody (Haley), April, Jaimee, Matthew, Kim, Bradley, and Dana, great-grandchildren include; Lakin, Ella, Huntley, Brooklyn, Huxley and Noah. Mr. Edwards also leaves many nieces and nephews that he held dear to his heart to share in his memory.

He is predeceased by his parents, a daughter, Angela Sue, three brothers; Sam, Carl, Will Edwards, two sisters; Martha Mitchell, Mary Richards, and a grandchild Hank Hawkins Jr.

A visitation was held Monday, May 13, 2019, at Dillard Funeral Home. Services were held Tuesday May 14, 2019, in the Dillard Funeral Home Chapel.

Online condolences may be sent to www.dillardfunerals.com, Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Edwards family.

The family was at the home of Lynn Chapman in Pickens.