SIX MILE — Mr. Woodrow Wilson "Whit" Whitmire, Jr., 77, passed away Friday, Jan.31, 2020.

Born in Anderson County, a son of the late Woodrow Wilson "W.W." Whitmire, Sr. and the late Arla Mae Piephoff Whitmire, Mr. Whitmire was a 1960 graduate of Easley High School where he served as Vice-President of his senior class, and served as Vice-President of the 1960 Boy's State. He later attended the University of South Carolina and was a Sales Coordinator for the family business, Whitmire's Feed and Seed. Mr. Whitmire was a member of Easley First United Methodist Church.

Surviving are two brothers, John Henry Whitmire of Pawley's Island, and Ralph Clayton "Clay" Whitmire (Lynn) of Indianapolis, Ind.

The family will host a memorial service at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Easley First United Methodist Church.

