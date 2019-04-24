LIBERTY — Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Lewis will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at East Side Baptist Church. Burial will be at Garden of Memories in Belton. The family will receive friends on Wednesday prior to the service in the church sanctuary.

Wynel Craft Lewis, 71, of 6417 Old Greenville Highway, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at her home. Born in Belton she was the widow of Steven Lewis and a daughter of the late Glenn and Twyla Hall Craft.

She retired from the Department of Social Services and was a member of East Side Baptist Church.

Surviving are a daughter, April Bell (Bobby) of Liberty; a step son, Alex Lewis (Cheryl) of Spartanburg; two sisters, Sheri Price of Belton, and Stephanie Thomas of Anderson; six grandchildren, Logan, Rylee, Gatlin, and Kensie Bell, and Rebecca and Parker Lewis; also surviving are two great-grandchildren, Jeremiah and Wakely.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Lonnie Gattis.

The family will be at their respective homes. In lieu of flowers memorials are requested to East Side Baptist Church, School Food Backpack Ministry, 920 Anderson Drive, Liberty SC 29657.

Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.