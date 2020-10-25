A. Dean Willard, 80, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020. He was the son of the late Allen and Ethel Willard.
He was an Army Veteran and later in life retired from Norfolk Naval Shipyard in 1995. He was a charter member of Sweethaven Baptist Church and an avid NASCAR fan. From 1976 to 2019, he was a Santa Helper at the Christmas store in Smithfield, VA.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 56 years, Billie S. Willard; son, Patrick D. Willard (Laura) of Portsmouth, VA; sister, Linda Hill (Ronnie) of Portsmouth, VA; sister-in-law, Heide Willard; grandchildren, Darby and Patrick Willard, Jr.; niece, Michelle Hill and nephew, Mark Hill along with many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 6:30 PM in the Sweethaven Baptist Church, 500 W. Norfolk Rd. Portsmouth, VA 23703 with Rev. Cary Borkerat officiating. Memorial donations may be made to Victory Junction Gang Camp, 4500 Adam's Way Randleman, NC 27317 or to American Heart Association, 4669 South Blvd. #103 Virginia Beach, VA 23452. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com
.