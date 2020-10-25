1/
A. Dean Willard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share A.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A. Dean Willard, 80, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020. He was the son of the late Allen and Ethel Willard.

He was an Army Veteran and later in life retired from Norfolk Naval Shipyard in 1995. He was a charter member of Sweethaven Baptist Church and an avid NASCAR fan. From 1976 to 2019, he was a Santa Helper at the Christmas store in Smithfield, VA.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 56 years, Billie S. Willard; son, Patrick D. Willard (Laura) of Portsmouth, VA; sister, Linda Hill (Ronnie) of Portsmouth, VA; sister-in-law, Heide Willard; grandchildren, Darby and Patrick Willard, Jr.; niece, Michelle Hill and nephew, Mark Hill along with many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 6:30 PM in the Sweethaven Baptist Church, 500 W. Norfolk Rd. Portsmouth, VA 23703 with Rev. Cary Borkerat officiating. Memorial donations may be made to Victory Junction Gang Camp, 4500 Adam's Way Randleman, NC 27317 or to American Heart Association, 4669 South Blvd. #103 Virginia Beach, VA 23452. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Memorial service
06:30 PM
Sweethaven Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved