A. Deck Jordan
1929 - 2020
Norfolk - Deck Jordan, 90, passed away Saturday July 4, 2020. Born in Dalton Georgia in 1929 to Ray and Francis Jordan, he spent most of his formative years in Wilmington North Carolina, where he learned the printing trade. At the age of 25, he purchased a small printing company in Norfolk - Teagle & Little - which grew into one of the premier printing companies in the Southeast. Clients throughout the years included The White House, Lexus , Audi, Polo Ralph Lauren and many other nationally recognized accounts.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy and two sons, Mitchell and Dru Jordan. Survivors include his son Greg, his wife Laurie and their children Reid, Josh and Sydney. He is also survived by grandchildren Heather Jordan, Chelsea Corle and husband Ian and great- grandchildren Jackson and Cohen Corle.

Deck had a love for sailing, which included multiple trips across the Atlantic in vessels he purchased. During one of his journeys, he experienced some very rough weather and took refuge on Great Exuma, an island in the Bahamas chain. He fell in love with Exuma and built a home on one of their beautiful beaches where he lived for over 20 years.

Deck Jordan lived a life most people dream of. We hope he finds the same joy in his new homeâ€¦

There will be a private ceremony in the future. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Laskin Road Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
