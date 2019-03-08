Surrounded by his loved ones, Aaron Archer Legum, 47, died March 3, 2019. Aaron was born in Charlottesville, VA to Linda and Larry L. Legum, MD. He enjoyed playing golf and was a member of Princess Anne Country Club. Aaron was the Executive VP, Managing Partner, and Senior Mortgage Loan Originator for OVM Financial, Inc. He was a Great Bridge High School and Hampden-Sydney Alumni and a member of Tidewater Mortgage Bankers Association. Aaron lived life to its fullest, as he was never one to sit stillâ€"every day was a new adventure. He enjoyed coaching his kids in baseball and basketball, loved (and hated) his Wahoos, andâ€"most of allâ€"spending time with his family and the cast of characters he called his friends. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 20 years, Nicole Legum; children Aaron Ashton Legum and Andersen Legum, both of VA Beach; parents, Linda and Larry Legum, MD of Chesapeake; siblings, Brandi Bartok of Chesapeake, and Adam Legum (Stacey) of Isle of Wright; in-laws, Patti and Francis Federinko, Sr of Woodbridge; brother-in-law Francis Federinko, Jr; grandmother, Frances Malin; nieces, Payton, Atley, Avery, and Porter Bartok and Lauren and Laney Legum; and a host of other family and friends. The family will be receiving friends at Altmeyer Funeral Home (5033 Rouse Rd, Virginia Beach) on Sunday from 4:00 until 6:00 pm. A funeral service will be held on Monday at 2:00 pm at Eastern Shore Chapel; the burial will follow at Eastern Shore Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters, Tobyâ€™s Dream Foundation, or c/o www.TMCFunding.com. You may express condolences to the family at www.altmeyerfh.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary