You were the kind of person who left grand



memories behind



And special days like your birthday bring hundreds of these memories to mind.



Memories are possessions that time can never destroy.



For it is in happy remembrance the heart finds its greatest joy.



We love you and will miss you always for you are forever in our hearts.



Carol, A.J, Chris, Jazzy, Kelsey and family



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store