Aaron Benjamin Cohen, 76, passed away July 26, 2020. A native of Lakewood, New Jersey he was the son of the late Louis and Marion Cohen.
He was a retired CPA who excelled in his private practice and made long term connections with many of his clients .He enjoyed being involved in both Jewish and community organizations and served on many of their boards. He was an active member of B'nai Israel Congregation in Norfolk and supported the synagogue and Toras Chaim School with his time and money.
In addition to his parents, Aaron was predeceased by his three older brothers Paul, Mark, and Norman Cohen and his grandson, Nic Cohen. He is survived by his wife of 53 years Ruth Japha Cohen; his children and their spouses, Jeffrey and Elise Cohen, Andy and Tee-Jay Cohen, and Amy and Sid Bridge; grandchildren Tirtze, Kayla, Feivel, Sachy, Gilad, and Adele Cohen, Emma Cohen, Bekka Bridge Rube and her husband Yosef, and Rena, Lila, Shmuel, and Miriam Bridge and great granddaughter Shoshana Rube, sister-in-law Fredi Perlmutter; as well as numerous other extended family and dear friends.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, July 28th at 9A.M. at B'nai Israel Cemetery in Norfolk with Rabbi Sender Haber officiating and will be available on H. D. Oliver Funeral Apartments Facebook page. Masks are required to attend. Contact B'nai Israel Congregation for in person or virtual Shiva information. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Norfolk Chapel is handling arrangements and online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com
. Donations may be made to B'nai Israel Congregation or Toras Chaim School.