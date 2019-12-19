|
On 12/13/2019, GOD opened the heavens and sent for his angel to return home. Abraham Goodman was born 07/04/1932 in Va. Beach VA to Harriett Goodman and William Johnson. He leaves to cherish his memory 2 sons and 4 daughters. He leaves 6 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, one sister, and host of other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, 12/21/2019 at 11:00am at Ebenezer Baptist Church Va. Beach VA. Visitation will be held on Friday, 12/20/2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM: Wake 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Graves Funeral Home. gravesfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 19, 2019