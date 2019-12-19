The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graves Funeral Home
1631 Church St.
Norfolk, VA 23504
(757) 622-1085
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Graves Funeral Home
1631 Church St.
Norfolk, VA 23504
View Map
Wake
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Graves Funeral Home
1631 Church St.
Norfolk, VA 23504
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
Va. Beach, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Abraham Goodman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Abraham Goodman


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Abraham Goodman Obituary
On 12/13/2019, GOD opened the heavens and sent for his angel to return home. Abraham Goodman was born 07/04/1932 in Va. Beach VA to Harriett Goodman and William Johnson. He leaves to cherish his memory 2 sons and 4 daughters. He leaves 6 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, one sister, and host of other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, 12/21/2019 at 11:00am at Ebenezer Baptist Church Va. Beach VA. Visitation will be held on Friday, 12/20/2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM: Wake 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Graves Funeral Home. gravesfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Abraham's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -