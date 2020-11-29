Abram Dontae Randle, age 31, of Norfolk, departed this world to be with the Lord on November 18,2020. Abram attended Maury High School and Virginia State University. Entrepreneur and co-founder of Fame Gang Live & Music group, Seven57 Worldwide, and owner of DankD oz Closet. Abram and Darlene Mitchell Randle, Damiayon Mitchell, Adrienne Randle will be receiving family and friends on Monday November 30, 2020 for viewing from 2pm-6pm at Metropolitan Funeral Service-Granby. A private service will be held, 2pm, Tuesday December 1, 2020 at the funeral home. Watch Service Live Online at www.metropolitanfuneralservice.com