|
|
Acey J. Evans, 89, passed away November 17, 2019 in Wilmington, NC and formerly resided at Cumberland Court, Chesapeake. Acey was born in Nansemond County, VA to the late Acey Samuel and Carrie Wilson Evans. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Victoria Williamson Evans. Acey retired with General Motors A. C. Delco Division; was a Norfolk Police Detective and a charter member of the Fraternal Order of Police Commodore Lodge #3.
He was laid to rest beside his beloved Victoria at Forest Lawn Cemetery in a private service. Please leave a condolence to the family at www.grahamfuneralhome.com. Graham Funeral Home, Chesapeake will be caring for arrangements.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 24, 2019