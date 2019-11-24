The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Resources
More Obituaries for Acey Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Acey J. Evans

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Acey J. Evans Obituary
Acey J. Evans, 89, passed away November 17, 2019 in Wilmington, NC and formerly resided at Cumberland Court, Chesapeake. Acey was born in Nansemond County, VA to the late Acey Samuel and Carrie Wilson Evans. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Victoria Williamson Evans. Acey retired with General Motors A. C. Delco Division; was a Norfolk Police Detective and a charter member of the Fraternal Order of Police Commodore Lodge #3.

He was laid to rest beside his beloved Victoria at Forest Lawn Cemetery in a private service. Please leave a condolence to the family at www.grahamfuneralhome.com. Graham Funeral Home, Chesapeake will be caring for arrangements.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Acey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Graham Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graham Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -