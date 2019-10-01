|
|
With the Grace of God, Ada Anderson passed away peacefully September 30, 2109.
Her loving son Don was by her side most every day comforting her and taking care of her. The family will receive friends on Thursday, Oct. 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home.
A Celebration of life will be held on Friday, Oct. 4, 10:30 a.m. at St. Nicholas Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Hampton National Cemetery.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 1, 2019