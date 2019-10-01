The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 671-1717
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Nicholas Catholic Church
With the Grace of God, Ada Anderson passed away peacefully September 30, 2109.

Her loving son Don was by her side most every day comforting her and taking care of her. The family will receive friends on Thursday, Oct. 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home.

A Celebration of life will be held on Friday, Oct. 4, 10:30 a.m. at St. Nicholas Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Hampton National Cemetery.

Friends may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 1, 2019
