Ada Lucille Purefoy, 92, went to be with the Lord on August 21, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Hardy. Left to cherish her memory are her friends and family, including her three children, Marcia Maschue, Diane Gorney, and Michael Purefoy. A graveside service will be held at 11:00AM on Wednesday, August 26th at Colonial Grove Memorial Park in Virginia Beach. Please visit www.altmeyerfh.com for the full obituary.