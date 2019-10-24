|
Adam Beck Paine, of Virginia Beach, VA, was born February 18, 1981 and died peacefully in his sleep on October 20, 2019.
He is survived by his grandmother, Hazel Davis, parents Pete and Debbie Paine, sisters Heather (Brian) Bowery, Holly (Jonathan) Santiago and nephew Judah. He is loved and remembered by a host of uncles, aunts, and cousins (Thomas, Sanders, Jackson, Davis, Schmitt, Pearson, Paine, Smith, and Altman families).
Growing up in a home dedicated to God, Adam had a strong foundation of faith that he carried throughout his life. He could recite the 100th Psalm and all 66 books of the Bible without skipping a beat. He graduated from Christian Fellowship Church School, where he played basketball and football. His lifelong church family at Christian Fellowship Church will miss his heartfelt and intense passion for drumming.
Adam's love for family ran deep and his joy was infectious.
After his 2008 arrival in Hampton Roads, Adam took a class at the Muse Writers Center that would change the direction of his life as he knew it. He took Improv 101 and fell in love with the art form that gave structure to his natural wit and charm. If there was anyone who took big chances and followed his dreams with all his might, it was Adam. He moved to New York City to continue his improv education at the Upright Citizen's Brigade before returning to Norfolk to Push Comedy Theatre. There his teaching sparked passion in hundreds of students.
Adam's friendship was a guarantee for great book recommendations, a movie quote perfectly timed, and thoughtful, honest feedback about anything you might have been facing. His loyalty was unrivaled. If you need proof, he was a lifelong Chicago Bulls and San Francisco 49ers fanâ€" through good seasons and bad.
Adam was the consummate story teller. He could bring you along into a moment with him, even if you were never there. Instantly you were a member of Boy Scout Troop 2, sitting at the Paine family dinner table, or finally feeling the thrill of winning at poker. Despite his large physical presence, he was gentle, graceful, and deeply compassionate. Few people in life find true community, but Adam found it in more than one place. Things will never be the same in those communities without Adam, but his infectious joy will live on in our hearts.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel on Friday, Oct. 25, from 6 to 9 p.m. The funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, at Christian Fellowship Church, 3401 Azalea Garden Rd., Norfolk, VA. 23513. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 24, 2019