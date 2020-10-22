1/1
Adam Matthew Foti
Adam Matthew Foti, died unexpectedly on October 16, 2020 at the age of 36. Adam was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, uncle, cousin and grandson. He served over 17 years of dedicated service in the United States Navy where he ultimately gave his life. He was currently serving as Chief Culinary Specialist aboard the USS Jason S. Dunham DDG109.

Adam spent his time with family and friends camping, golfing, cooking out and enjoying life. He would spend weekends watching his daughter on the softball field and his little boy playing baseball, fishing and watching his NY Giants play football.

Adam was a one of a kind man that was looked up to by so many and loved by everyone. His big brown eyes and infectious smile brought light to anyone's day. He will be deeply missed.

Adam was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Ercol Perruzzi and paternal grandparents Anthony and Susan Foti. Survivors include his wife of 15 years, Brandi Foti, his two beautiful children, Addison 12, Weston 6, his parents John A. Foti and Pamela Foti of Monroe, NJ., his mother and father-in-law JoAnn and David Woods of Moyock, NC., grandmother Ann Perruzzi of Monroe, NJ., Sister and brother-in-law, Ashley and Christopher Regan of Old Bridge, NJ., nieces, Kalley and Michela, Aunt, Barbara Politto of Franklin Lakes, NJ., Brother in-law- and sister-in-law Zachary and Kelly Woods of Chesapeake, VA., and so many friends, extended family and brothers and sisters of the United States Navy.

A funeral service with Military Honors will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Thursday October 22, 2020 at the Chesapeake Chapel of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments 1416 Cedar Road. A celebration of life will follow immediately at the Eagle Creek Golf Club and Grill in Moyock (Per Covid restrictions, masks are required). Flowers, donations and family condolences may be offered at 121 Fox Lane Moyock, NC 27958. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.hdoliver.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 22, 2020.
