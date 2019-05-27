Home

Adda (Allers) DePool, 85, of Virginia Beach, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2019, surrounded by loving family and friends.Adda was born in Bremerhaven, Germany to Adolf and Emmi (Jagow) Allers on November 23, 1933. In 1955 she married John J. DePool, and eventually settled in Virginia Beach. Adda had a compassion for the elderly and enjoyed working as a respite provider. Adda was an active member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church.She is predeceased by her husband, John in 1999, and survived by her sister, Karin Skorupski and her family, all of NH, and many cousins in Germany.Adda had a kind word for everyone and will be remembered for her warm smile and generous spirit.Arrangements are being handled by the Cremation Society of Virginia. Services are private with a gathering for friends at a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 27, 2019
