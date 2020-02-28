The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Altmeyer Funeral Home
929 Battlefield Boulevard S.
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 482-3311
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Oaklette United Methodist Church
520 Oaklette Drive
Chesapeake, VA
View Map
Adel G. Denson


1929 - 2020
Adel G. Denson Obituary
Adel G. Denson, 91, passed away peacefully on February 25, 2020 in Chesapeake, surrounded by her loving family. Adel was born February 5, 1929 to Claudius Guynn, Jr. and Jessie Henrietta in Norfolk, VA. She was a graduate of Maury High School.

Adel was a lifelong resident of Norfolk Highlands. She attended Oaklette United Methodist Church and was also longtime member of the Knights of Pythias.

In addition to being predeceased by her parents, Adel was predeceased by her husband Alfred Denson, Jr.; and her siblings, Claude and Shirley. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Vernon, Allen, Rodney, and Guynn; grandchildren, Nikki, Marika, Karla, Lori, Mckenzie, and Kim; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sisters, Fleda and Jessie; and a host of relatives and loving friends.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 29th, at 10am, at Oaklette United Methodist Church, 520 Oaklette Drive, Chesapeake, with Rev. Tim Hazlett officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Oaklette United Methodist Church in Adel's honor. Condolences may be left for the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 28, 2020
