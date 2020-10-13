1/
Adel Mazel Kruger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Adel M. Kruger, 93, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020. She was born to Sarah and Simon Mazel in Norfolk. Adel graduated from Maury High School before attending the Norfolk Division of the College of William and Mary, and obtaining a bachelor's degree in Education from George Washington University.

Adel was a proud member of the Jewish Community, having been an active part of the Temple Israel sisterhood, a lifetime member of Hadassah, and a supporter of the Hebrew Academy of Tidewater. Adel volunteered her time for many organizations, and was a regular writer of letters to the editor.

Adel was predeceased by her husband David, her parents, and brothers, Philip, Paul and William Mazel. She is survived by a son, Evan Kruger and his wife Annie, a daughter, Sara Kruger, and six grandchildren; Maurice, Elka, Avi and Seth Mednick, and Abraham and Joseph Kruger and many nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid19 the family has chosen to have a private service on Wednesday, October 14th, at 11:00 am. We invite you to join us virtually. The service will be livestreamed on the H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts. FaceBook page or through www.hdoliver.com and click on the FaceBook icon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Temple Israel in Norfolk, the Virginia League for Planned Parenthood, or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.hdoliver.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Service
11:00 AM
livestreamed on the H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts. FaceBook page or through www.hdoliver.com and click on the FaceBook icon.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 622-7353
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved