Mrs. Adel M. Kruger, 93, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020. She was born to Sarah and Simon Mazel in Norfolk. Adel graduated from Maury High School before attending the Norfolk Division of the College of William and Mary, and obtaining a bachelor's degree in Education from George Washington University.
Adel was a proud member of the Jewish Community, having been an active part of the Temple Israel sisterhood, a lifetime member of Hadassah, and a supporter of the Hebrew Academy of Tidewater. Adel volunteered her time for many organizations, and was a regular writer of letters to the editor.
Adel was predeceased by her husband David, her parents, and brothers, Philip, Paul and William Mazel. She is survived by a son, Evan Kruger and his wife Annie, a daughter, Sara Kruger, and six grandchildren; Maurice, Elka, Avi and Seth Mednick, and Abraham and Joseph Kruger and many nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid19 the family has chosen to have a private service on Wednesday, October 14th, at 11:00 am. We invite you to join us virtually. The service will be livestreamed on the H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts. FaceBook page or through www.hdoliver.com
and click on the FaceBook icon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Temple Israel in Norfolk, the Virginia League for Planned Parenthood, or a charity of your choice
. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.hdoliver.com
.