Adele Bashara Cashman, 97, passed away on February 21, 2020 in her son's home in Virginia Beach. She was born in Norfolk on February 27, 1922 to the late John and Mary Agnes Bashara. She was also predeceased by her husband of 53 years, William J. Cashman, and her brother, John Bashara. Adele was a lifelong member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. She went to Holy Trinity High School where she was a cheerleader and voted "Prettiest Girl" in her senior year. She was well known in Norfolk for her beauty, style, and grace. She was a sought after professional photographer's model and fashion model. She was a member of the Norfolk Junior Women's Club and most recently the Elizabeth River Women's Club. She loved playing bridge which she continued to play until last month.
Adele is survived by her daughter, Adele Cashman Cassidy and her husband Kevin, a son, William "Bill" J. Cashman and his wife Susan. Two grandchildren, Daniel Joseph Cashman and his wife Valerie and Patrick Thomas Cashman and his wife Elizabeth, and five great grandchildren, Kaitlyn Adele, Ethan Joseph, Caleb Patrick, Teagan Elizabeth and Dylan Elise Cashman.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday February 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 6400 Newport Ave, Norfolk, VA 23505. Interment will follow in St Mary's Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 23, 2020