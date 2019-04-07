"Remember Me as Loving You"PORTSMOUTH â€" Adeline Martinette Ziegenhain, 84, our loving Mom, Little Maw Maw, Gammy, Old GG, Sister, Auntie, Amiga como una Hermana, and Sister-Friend went to be with her â€œMy Jesusâ€ on Thursday, April 4, 2019 after a brief and sudden illness. She was surrounded within a circle of love - her family and friends by her side, as she passed into eternity where her husband Pete was waiting to greet her.She was born on August 29, 1934 in Portsmouth, VA to the late Ralph and Mary Martinette. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George â€œPeteâ€ Ziegenhain, her lifelong love.Left to cherish her memory and live out her legacy are her two daughters, Karen Horton, husband Marty, and Annette Buttery, husband Nigel; her most precious and perfect-in-every-way grandchildren Shannon, Kenny, Chris, Elyse, Ryan, Sean, Kameron, Matthew, Cassidy, Daisy, Brennen and Ryder. Her dear extended St. Louis family including her â€œSisâ€ Rose Marie and Kenny Auck; her cherished life-long sister-friends Conchita Nespoli (and the entire Nespoli familia), Lucy Narkinsky and Juanita Wiggins; her sisters-in-law and love Betty Harrell, Jean Jones and Judy Jones, her dear friend Elaine Riddick and numerous nieces and nephews.Her faith and her family were the two most important things to her. Not a day went by without her praying the Rosary for every member of her family, whispering in Godâ€™s ear to protect the ones she loved, to strengthen their faith in Him, to bind the broken places and to always remember siempre familia â€" Family Always.Adeline had the gifts of unlimited love, loyalty and encouragement. She was never short of a kind word, compliment, blessing, song or wish for a â€œblessed dayâ€ for anyone she met. She loved to love; and she was the best at it because she saw the good in everyone. Once you met her, whether it be through her children, her grandchildren, her large extended family, at church, the lacrosse field, on a visit to St. Louis, the doctorâ€™s office, the dollar store or maybe just walking by, she became your MawMaw, GG, or Auntie too - and she loved you with a genuine motherâ€™s love. She was truly 2 sweet + 2 be = 4 gotten and will remain forever in our hearts.A celebration of life service will be held at 11 AM Friday, April 12, 2019 at Church of St. Therese, 4137 Portsmouth Blvd, Chesapeake 23321 with a reception to follow in the church fellowship hall where all are welcomed to attend. Burial will be private in Olive Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 6 â€" 8 PM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Church of St. Therese in Chesapeake or Oasis Social Ministry in Portsmouth.Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary