Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
757-455-2838
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
1396 Lynnhaven Parkway
Virginia Beach, VA
Adoracion Almazan Martinez

Adoracion Almazan Martinez Obituary
Adoracion Almazan Martinez, 100, passed away on July 2, 2019. Born in San Narciso Zambales Philippines, she was the daughter of the late Nemesio and Engracia Almazan. Adoracion and is predeceased by her husband, Jose C. Martinez, Sr.; daughter, Adoracion Delacruz; four brothers and eight sisters.

Adoracion, affectionately known as â€œNeneâ€ was a long time member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia Beach. She spent a career as an educator, earning a Bachelorâ€™s Degree in home economics from National Teachers College in the Philippines. Everyone loved Neneâ€™s cooking, especially her menudo, eggrolls and Filipino food in general. Nene also enjoyed crochet and sewing. Nene leaves to cherish her memory one son, Jose A. Martinez, Jr. (Priscilla) and children; daughters, Nita Sumalnap (Angel) and children, Claribel Farrales (Cesar) and children, Joycelyn McGlaughlin (James), Vivian Fermil (Antenor) and children, Jacqueline Roma (Edgardo) and children and Dorie (deceased) and husband, Francis Delacruz and son; 15 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. The family would like to thank Sentara Pace and Commonwealth Senior Living-Leigh Hall for doing a great job for taking care of Adoracion Martinez. A visitation will be held Friday, July 5, 5-8 pm, Woodlawn Funeral Home, 6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd., Norfolk, VA and a funeral service Saturday, July 6, 2 pm at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1396 Lynnhaven Parkway, Virginia Beach, VA. Interment at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens will follow service. Online condolences may be offered at www.woodlawnnorfolk.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 4, 2019
