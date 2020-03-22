|
CHESAPEAKE- Adrian A. Ames, Sr., 70, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. He was born on October 10, 1949 to the late Guy P. and Helen J. Ames.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Dee Ames; son, Adrian A. Ames, Jr. and his wife, Leslie D. Ames; daughter, Christine E. Ames; sister, Anna A. Newell; grandchildren; Nathaniel, Kaitlyn, McKenzi and Haddon; and many other family members and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 26, in Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. Public viewing will be available on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 during regular hours from 9 AM-8 PM at the Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd Chapel. Viewing is limited to 10 persons at a time.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 22, 2020