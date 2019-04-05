Agatha Lorson Jenkins, â€œVonnie,â€ 89, went to be with Our Lord on April 3, 2019. She was born in Haiti, January 27, 1930 to the late Joseph L. and Essie C. Lorson, their second child of eleven. Vonnie was a graduate of the Holy Trinity School of Norfolk, and the St. Vincent De Paul School of Nursing. She retired from the City of Norfolk as a public health nurse. Vonnie was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-five years, Gladstone D. Jenkins, Jr.; and her daughter Aleta Johnston; two sisters Mary Yvonne Crevier, Joyce Whitman; four brothers William Lorson, Basil Lorson, Douglas Lorson, and Cole Lorson. Left to cherish her memory are her son Clifford Dunning Jenkins and his wife Kim; four brothers Joseph R. Lorson, Brendan Lorson, Marc Lorson, and Martin Lorson; grandchildren Adam Johnston, Johnathan Jenkins, Jenna Zint; three great-grandchildren Audrey, Rosie, and Wesley Zint. Further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and a loving group of friends from the Church of the Holy Apostles. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, April 6th, 2019 at the Church of the Holy Apostles (1592 Lynnhaven Parkway, Virginia Beach) at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Church. The Altmeyer Funeral Home-Southside Chapel is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.altmeyerfh.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary