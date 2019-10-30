|
Agnes A. "Aggie" Glaubke, 91, of Norfolk, VA, passed away October 28, 2019.
Born in Hawaii, Aggie worked for Virginia Beach Florist and Norfolk Florist. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Norfolk. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and devoted wife.
Left to cherish her memory: her husband of 58 years, Joachim Glaubke; daughter, Debbie Martini and her husband, Chris; three sons, Edward Renner, Wesly Glaubke and his wife, Judy, and Michael Glaubke; six grandchildren, Brittany, Jeremy, Jeff, Ashley, Jason, and Leanna; and three great-grandchildren, Sophie, Jacob, and Xavier.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Friday, Nov. 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 30, 2019