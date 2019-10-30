The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
Agnes A. "Aggie" Glaubke

Agnes A. "Aggie" Glaubke Obituary
Agnes A. "Aggie" Glaubke, 91, of Norfolk, VA, passed away October 28, 2019.

Born in Hawaii, Aggie worked for Virginia Beach Florist and Norfolk Florist. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Norfolk. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and devoted wife.

Left to cherish her memory: her husband of 58 years, Joachim Glaubke; daughter, Debbie Martini and her husband, Chris; three sons, Edward Renner, Wesly Glaubke and his wife, Judy, and Michael Glaubke; six grandchildren, Brittany, Jeremy, Jeff, Ashley, Jason, and Leanna; and three great-grandchildren, Sophie, Jacob, and Xavier.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Friday, Nov. 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 30, 2019
