Agnes H. Manos, 89, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away May 19, 2019. She was born in North Carolina and was the widow of Dr. Nicholas Manos. Agnes is survived by her nieces, Linda H. Fisher (John) of Wilmington, NC, and Janice H. Smith (Clay) of Kitty Hawk, NC; 3 other nieces and 1 nephew, many great and great-great-nieces and nephews; and loving companion & fierce guard dog, Baxter. She was predeceased by her brothers, C. Scott Harris, Jr., Linwood E. Harris; sister, Doris H. Turner; and two nephews, Graham Hood and Robert Harris. The family wishes to thank special friends, Karen (Bobby), Dodi (Jose), Kathy (Chris), Yolanda (Bob), as well as her loving caregivers, and the Medi Home Hospice Team. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Lynnhaven Chapel by the Rev. Rick Hudock. A reception will follow at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society or . Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 22, 2019