H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church
5345 Virginia Beach Blvd
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Mrs. Agnes Janet "Sis" (Chisholm) Pollock of Virginia Beach died Thursday, June 28, 2019 in nursing care. She was 94. Born in Waltham, MA, a daughter of the late John A and the late Agnes M (Grierson) Chisholm. The wife of LCDR Grant H Pollock US Navy Retired, "Sis" leaves her children Sandra L A (Hardy) Pfohl and her husband Jack of Marcellus, NY, Robin M (Pollock) Meyers and her husband Franco of Chesapeake, VA, and Mark G Pollock and his wife Karen E (Stevens) of Virginia Beach; 6 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and many nieces & nephews. She was predeceased by 5 brothers and 1 sister. Relatives and friends are invited to visitation on Wednesday, July 17th from 6-7pm at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts - Laskin Road Chapel, and a Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church - 5345 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA on Thursday, July 18th at 11am. A graveside sevice and burial will take place at a later date in Mt. Feake Cemetery, Waltham MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name, to Lake Taylor Transitional Care Hospital Foundation. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 14, 2019
