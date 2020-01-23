|
Al Chester Harrell, 85, of Stanardsville, VA and formerly of Chesapeake, VA, passed away January 20, 2020.
Born in South Norfolk, Al was the son of the late Arthur Chester and Dorothy Haskett Harrell. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Roberta Rea Harrell; daughter, Arlene H. Southard of Fairfax Station, VA; son, Samuel A. Harrell of Camden, NC; and son, Robert B. Harrell of Chesapeake, VA; 7 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake.
The family will receive friends with a viewing from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, at the funeral home.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 23, 2020