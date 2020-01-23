The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Al Harrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Al Chester Harrell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Al Chester Harrell Obituary
Al Chester Harrell, 85, of Stanardsville, VA and formerly of Chesapeake, VA, passed away January 20, 2020.

Born in South Norfolk, Al was the son of the late Arthur Chester and Dorothy Haskett Harrell. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Roberta Rea Harrell; daughter, Arlene H. Southard of Fairfax Station, VA; son, Samuel A. Harrell of Camden, NC; and son, Robert B. Harrell of Chesapeake, VA; 7 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake.

The family will receive friends with a viewing from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, at the funeral home.

Friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Al's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -